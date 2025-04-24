Tanzania: We Must Perform Better in Return Leg - Simba Coach

As Simba SC edges closer to their CAF Confederation Cup dream, head coach Fadlu Davids has urged his side to sharpen their attacking edge ahead of a decisive return leg against Stellenbosch FC, set for next Sunday in Durban, South Africa.

In a tightly contested first leg on Sunday at the newly renovated Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Simba earned a slender 1-0 victory, thanks to a brilliantly executed Jean Ahoua free-kick just before halftime.

While the home fans celebrated the win, Coach Davids remained visibly unsatisfied with the missed chances that could have widened the gap.

"Our objective of keeping a clean sheet was achieved, but Simba SC is a big club and big clubs don't settle for narrow wins when the opportunities are there to finish the job,"

Davids said in a post-match press conference. "We had clear moments to make it 2-0, 3-0, even 4-0. We have to be more clinical."

The Tanzanian giants dominated much of the play and created several scoring chances, but their inability to convert left the door open for Stellenbosch to stage a comeback in the second leg.

The South African side, competing in their first-ever CAF tournament, is expected to fight tooth and nail on home soil.

Despite his criticism, Davids acknowledged his team's growth and rising confidence, crediting the squad's ongoing commitment and composure.

"We'll conduct a thorough match analysis and identify what needs refining. A draw in South Africa will take us to the final, yes -- but we don't play for draws. We play to win.

That's the Simba way," he added. Simba's track record in South Africa, however, has been less than favorable in recent years -- suffering a 4-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs and a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in previous CAF outings.

But Davids believes this team is different. "We know it won't be easy playing away, but we've grown.

We're not just preparing for a semi-final -- we're preparing to lift this trophy. And I believe we can score in Durban," he said confidently.

Meanwhile, Morocco's RSB Berkane made a strong statement in the other semi-final fixture, cruising to a 4-0 victory over CS Constantine at the Municipal Stadium of Berkane.

With a commanding lead, Berkane look poised to book their spot in the final unless Constantine can produce a miracle in the return leg.

With both Simba SC and RSB Berkane taking first-leg advantages, the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals are heating up as the race to continental glory intensifies.