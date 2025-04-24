Namibia: Exciting Competition for Khomas Boxers

The Super Six Boxing League will not only showcase amateur boxers' skills; but will also elevate competition within the Khomas region, the tournament's organisers have said.

The AC Super Six Boxing League will feature only boxers from clubs in the Khomas region who will be contesting in six weight categories - the welterweight (66kg), light welterweight (63kg), lightweight (60kg), featherweight (57kg), bantamweight (54kg), and flyweight (51 kg).

The tournament will see boxers being divided into groups to contest in a knockout format after pairings during a draw a week before the fight.

Speaking at the launch, Imms Moses said they adopted the idea from other countries that have implemented similar initiatives to elevate competition in the region.

"We see this concept all over the world and how it provides and accords competition to the boxers. I believe Khomas is the right region for this tournament, as most boxing clubs are based in Windhoek. This will expose boxers to the highest level of the sport," he said.

Meanwhile, Joel Ngungu, the chairperson of the Khomas Boxing Federation, welcomed the idea, saying it will bring much-needed competition to the region and making it the top-performing boxing region.

"I thank AC for this idea and for coming up with this splendid initiative. I believe this tournament will indirectly help us collect the affiliation fees of all the boxing clubs in Khomas. We welcome the Super Six, and I believe boxers will see a huge improvement in their performance," he said.

According to the organizers, clubs will only be allowed to register one boxer per weight category, and the weight class should be selected upon registration. The closing date for registration will be 08 May.

Clubs taking part in the Super Six should be affiliated with the local boxing governing body, the Namibia Boxing Federation, as well as the regional body and should have no outstanding affiliation fees.

The organisers said all matches will follow standard amateur rules under the supervision of certified officials. The winners will walk away with boxing gear, including gloves as well as medals and trophies.