Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as an extraordinary leader who served the world with compassion, courage, and integrity.

In a statement issued yesterday following the pope's death, Nandi-Ndaitwah said humanity had lost a strong spiritual leader who will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need and his efforts to bring attention to global socio-economic challenges, especially in developing countries.

"Since he became head of the Vatican in 2013 as the first pope from the global south, Pope Francis brought attention to the struggles of the poor and the developing world," the President said.

She added that his passing, which comes during the holy Easter period, is a reminder for everyone to continue working towards a just and fair world, especially for vulnerable communities.

"We shall forever recall his simplicity and the wise spiritual guidance he emphasized in dealing with the challenges facing humanity," she said.

On behalf of the Namibian people and government, Nandi-Ndaitwah offered condolences to the Vatican, the global Catholic Church, and the late Pope's family.

"May the soul of Pope Francis rest in eternal peace," she said.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on 17 December, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first Jesuit, Latin American, and non-European pope in over a millennium. He was elected as the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on 13 March, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

His papacy was marked by progressive stances on various issues, including support for same-sex civil unions, environmental protection, and Covid-19 vaccination advocacy. He also promoted inclusivity, such as appointing the first African-American cardinal from the United States and supporting women's roles in the church.

Despite declining health in later years, including hospitalisation for pneumonia, Francis continued his duties until his death on 21 April, 2025, at age 88.

Known for his humility, Pope Francis chose to reside in Casa Santa Marta instead of the traditional papal apartments. He was often referred to as the "world's parish priest" for his approachable demeanour and efforts to make the Catholic Church more accessible and humane.

His passing marks the end of a transformative era for the Catholic Church, leaving a legacy of compassion, reform, and a commitment to social justice.