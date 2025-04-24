Ghana: W/R Minister Bemoans Police Bribery Allegations in Fight Against Galamsey

22 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye, Tarkwa

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has expressed concerns over reports suggesting that some police officers might be accepting bribes from illegal miners.

He, therefore, called on the Western Central Police Command to remain committed to fight illegal mining (galamsey) without any compromise.

Speaking at a meeting with police leadership in Tarkwa, Mr Nelson said "Our environment

is being destroyed in the name of finding gold and making money, putting lives at risk. I am saddened when I hear that some of you are compromised in the fight against galamsey.

Related Articles

"Just this evening, someone called me to complain that some officers are accepting bribes, ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000. While money is important, it's more fulfilling when earned honestly."

Mr Nelson warned that Ghana's food security was under serious threat, likely due to the devastating impact of galamsey on our water bodies and arable lands

Again, he indicated that there was much to be done on galamsey, and as the Regional Minister, while he would applaud good and the negative side on the fight against galamsey.

He continued that, "Some might think, if the water bodies are destroyed, we can afford bottled water. But that's an unfortunate mindset. The consequences of galamsey will ultimately affect us all, and we're already witnessing its negative impacts on our health and lives."

In furtherance, Mr Nelson contended the country's leaders must care about the areas affected

"Today, our country's food security is in serious danger. The land we once used to plant cassava and other staple crops is being threatened. As you drive around, do you see thriving cassava farms? It's disheartening to witness the decline," he added.

The Western Central Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Desmond Boampong, also spoke about the challenges the command faced from unknown individuals claiming to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who intimidate the police, after illegal mining operations.

These individuals, he alleged, harassed police officers whenever they make arrests and, therefore appealed to the Regional Minister to help address these incidents which hindered the police's efforts to combat galamsey

Nevertheless, DCOP Boampong pledged the command would support the fight against illegal mining

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.