Ghana: Good to See You! ...Pres Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo At Kwahu

22 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President John Dramani Mahama and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday met at Kwahu on the sideline of the Easter festivities.

"Before leaving Kwahu earlier today (Sunday), I stopped by to exchange Easter greetings with President Nana Akufo-Addo who was also on the mountain," President Mahama wrote in his Facebook wall.

The meeting was also confirmed by former President Akufo-Addo who also wrote on Facebook that he met with President Mahama "on the lush landscape of Kwahu where for nearly two decades, I have consecutively visited to mark the sacred period of Easter".

Videos and pictures of the two statesmen flooded social media platforms underscoring the growing healthy political culture of the country.

In the footages, former President Akufo-Addo, in a white shirt and a blue pair of trousers to match, was seen heartily welcoming President Mahama to the undisclosed location.

"Mr President," former President Akufo-Addo was heard in the video as he stretched his hand to shake President Mahama, "You are welcome."

"Mr President," President Mahama reciprocated. "You are looking much younger after shifting the burden on me. Good to see you," he said to loud laughs from persons present.

President Mahama was in Mpraeso to participate in the second edition of the Kwahu Business Forum which he initiated last year in the run-up to the general elections.

It is the first time the two men are meeting at a non-state function publicly, since President Mahama took over the mantle of leadership from Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2025.

President Mahama was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

