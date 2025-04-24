Ghana: At Kwahu Business Forum - We're Turning the Corner - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has observed that there are early signs of macroeconomic stability with inflation gradually easing.

He said with disciplined management, government was restoring a measure of confidence in our economy.

"I am confident--and I say this with sincerity--that we are turning a corner. But recovery alone is not enough. We must now set our sights higher -- on transformation. We must build an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and productive," the President said.

President Mahama made this observation when he opened the second edition of the Kwahu Business Forum at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday on the theme 'The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector'.

The forum, designed to serve as a platform for dialogue between financial institutions and private sector players, was to highlight investment opportunities, discuss policy interventions, and chart a path towards building a more resilient and competitive business landscape in the country.

President Mahama's observation comes on the back of consumer inflation rate declining for the third consecutive month to 22.4 per cent in March 2025 from 23.1 per cent in February.

According to President Mahama, the quest to build a "resilient, inclusive, and productive economy" could not be achieved without a financial sector that works not just for a few, but for every Ghanaian business.

He said the government's vision for Ghana's future business landscape was bold and deliberate as it pursues targeted programmes to restore investor confidence by enhancing transparency, cutting bureaucratic red tapes, and promoting a rules-based investment climate.

"We are prioritising sectors that can absorb labour and grow our economy sustainably-- agro-processing, ICT, manufacturing, tourism, renewable energy, and the green economy. But our focus is not only on attracting foreign investment. We are equally committed to empowering Ghanaians to become owners and drivers of enterprise," he stated.

To truly enable business growth, he noted that there was the need to go beyond economic policy and champion a firm commitment to the rule of law, political stability, respect for contracts and property rights, a responsive, corruption-free public service that sees the private sector not just as a revenue source, but as a development partner.

A collaborative effort between government and the private sector, President Mahama said was what Ghana needed to change its socio-economies narrative. "The future of Ghana will not be determined by government alone. It will be determined by our ability to build partnerships--between state and private sector, between finance and innovation, and between leadership and the people," he stated.

He lauded the Kwahu Business Forum, describing it as a call to action and urged participants to join hands with the government to work together to build a Ghana that is competitive, productive, and inclusive. A Ghana that creates opportunity for all.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, disclosed that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, was to establish three state-of-the-art garment factories to reduce the importation of fabrics.

She said each of the factories would have the capacity to provide 3,000 jobs per shift and create 27,000 jobs across three shifts under the 24-hour economy policy.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare, MP, Techiman North, added that a pharmaceutical manufacturing development policy to offer robust incentives and encourage local production of essential medicine was in the offing whiles a component manufacturing policy to support the automotive sector was being finalised.