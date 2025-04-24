Africa: CAF U-15 Boys Championship - Ghana Paired With Uganda, South Africa, Algeria

22 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's boys' team has been paired with Uganda, South Africa, and Algeria in the boys' category of the CAF African Schools Football Championship.

The draw took place on Monday April 21, 2025, in Accra and was conducted by Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, and Clementine Toure from Côte d'Ivoire at the MultiChoice Ghana offices.

The University of Ghana Stadium will host the third edition of the CAF African Schools Football Championship finals, featuring eight nations in both the boys' and girls' U-15 age categories, from April 23 to 26, 2025.

With the support of their home crowd, Ghana will face tough competition from Uganda, South Africa, and Algeria, all of whom pose a significant threat to the hosts.

Under the theme: 'Encourage, Educate, and Engage,' the CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 promises to deliver another exciting edition of Africa's top school football, complemented by capacity-building programmes.

All CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 fixtures will be broadcast live on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV.-GFA

