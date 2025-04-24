Ghana/Egypt: Black Satellites Begins Final Preparations in Egypt

Ghana's National U20 team, the Black Satellites, have begun the final leg of preparations at the Jewel Plaza Sports facility in Cairo, for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations being held in Egypt.

Led by Coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team, the sessions since Sunday has focused on tactical exercises to prepare the players for more intense training in the coming days, considering their long flight from Accra the previous day Saturday.

All 16 players, who made the trip from Accra, are actively participating in training and are keenly focused on the task at hand.

The remaining six players to make up Ghana's playing contingent to the tournament are expected to join the team in the next few days to give the technical team the opportunity to mould a winsome team.

Beginning today, the training sessions are anticipated to be more intense as the team ramps up preparations ahead of the start of the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on April 27 and runs until May 18. 2025.

The Satellites begin their campaign in this year's championships with an encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on May 2.

The team will then take on the defending champions Senegal three days later before facing Central African Republic (CAR) in the final Group C game on Nay 8.

The 13-nation tournament, which will see the four semi-finalists qualifying for the U-20 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Chile later this year.