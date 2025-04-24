Ghana Armed Forces Conducts Cordon and Search in Bawku

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in its efforts to assist the civil authorities to maintain law and order in Bawku and its environs in the Upper East Region, has intensified operations in response to ongoing clashes and intermittent gunfire in the area.

As part of these efforts, troops have conducted a series of cordon and search operations aimed at restoring calm and enhancing security.

"In the early hours of Monday, troops deployed at BINDURI heard sporadic gunshots coming from the Binduri Central Market area, Personnel swiftly moved to the location and cordoned off the area," a statement issued in Accra yesterday by the GAF signed by the Director General Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey Quashie, stated.

A combined team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion and the Joint Task Force, supported by the Police, it revealed, proceeded

Related Articles

to conduct detailed search operations to identify and apprehend those involved.

During the operation, one suspected gunman was arrested and handed over to the Police.

Items retrieved during the search, the statement said, included one empty M16 rifle magazine, an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, 370 rounds of M16 and AK-47 ammunition, 128 rounds of G3 ammunition, a machete, four fragmentation jackets, a pair of boots, and one helmet.

"Later in the day, some unknown gunmen tried to infiltrate Binduri but military personnel on patrols prevented the infiltration. This led to an exchange of fire between the military and the unknown gunmen who fled the scene.

The situation is currently under control, and troops remain on high alert to respond to any emerging threats," it added.

The GAF, working closely with other security agencies remain committed to safeguarding the peace and security of BAWKU and urges residents and the general public to support ongoing efforts to restore normalcy