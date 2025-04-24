Ghana: Deepen Security in Bawku and Surrounding Communities... Nayiri Urges Govt

The Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional area, Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, has urged the government to deepen security in Bawku and its surrounding communities.

This he said was the only way to safeguard the people in the Bawku enclave.

The Nayiri made the statement at his palace here in Nalerigu at a press conference.

The press conference was part of measures by the overlord to ensure that the government put strong mechanisms in place to bring lasting peace to the good people of Bawku.

He said Bawku was part of his traditional area, hence the need for him to safeguard lives and properties in the area.

The Overlord said the ongoing unrest in Bawku had become a significant concern for him.

He stressed the urgent need for the government to enhance security measures in Bawku and its surrounding areas to fully restore peace.

The Overlord urged the government to deploy additional security personnel to help create a stable environment, allowing residents to resume their daily activities.

Nayiri further stated that the government should empower security agencies to operate independently, free from political influence, as this would greatly assist in apprehending known criminals in the region.

He also stressed on the need for the government to implement measures that would enable traders, particularly women and children, including those from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo, to conduct their business without disruption.

Nayiri also called for the government to safeguard essential services such as banks, hospitals, and utilities from criminal activities.

He recommended the establishment of a centralised bus station to protect travellers from criminal targeting.

Additionally, Nayiri urged the government to set up joint police and military checkpoints every five miles along the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Poulimakrom route to ensure the safety of the populace.

He requested the establishment of a police post in areas like Binduri to combat tribal profiling and protect innocent civilians from attacks