Ghana: Tributes Pour in From World Leaders After Pope Francis' Death

Tributes from around the globe have poured in following the death of Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, just a day after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square in Rome.

The Vatican confirmed the Pope's passing after a prolonged struggle with illness, noting that although he had been discharged from the hospital recently and had resumed his papal duties, his death came suddenly, leaving millions of Catholics and world leaders shocked and mourning.

Many global leaders took to social media platforms, including Facebook and X, to express their condolences and pay homage to a man widely seen as a spiritual reformer and a beacon of humility, compassion, and peace.

His Royal Majesty King Charles in a tribute stated: My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, General Secretary of the Commonwealth, shared her sorrow in a Facebook post:

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His advocacy for the poor, peace and tolerance touched the lives of people across the Commonwealth and the world. May he rest in peace."

French President Emmanuel Macron called the late pontiff "a man of humility," recognising Francis's personal simplicity and his devotion to the marginalised.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof remembered him as "a man of the people in every way," reflecting the Pope's lifelong commitment to bringing the Church closer to ordinary people.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola remarked on his warmth and universal appeal, saying, "His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the Pope's compassion: "Pope Francis showed boundless compassion and dedication to building bridges between faiths. His legacy of peace and unity will endure."

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter echoed similar sentiments, describing Francis as "a great spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for peace."

Scottish First Minister John Swinney highlighted the Pope's moral voice in international affairs: "He was a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation in a world that desperately needed it."