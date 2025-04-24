Ghana: Aamusted Alumni Association Holds 2nd National Congress

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) Alumni Association has successfully held a second National Congress at the Kumasi campus of the University.

The congress, held on the theme "Addressing unemployment in Ghana: The role of the AAMUSTED Alumni," brought together over 150 members from across the country.

An important highlight of the congress was the election of new leaders to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years. It also created the opportunity to brainstorm strategies for improving the association to be more useful to members and identify ways to support the development of AAMUSTED.

The Vice-Chancellor of AAMUSTED, Prof. Frederick K. Sarfo, in a welcome speech, commended members of the Alumni Association for being good ambassadors of the University.

The speech read for him by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Boateng, acknowledged the important place of the alumni in efforts to develop the University, lauding the association's efforts to institute a "scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy students of our university".

He encouraged the Association not to relax the processes to outdoor the scholarship initiative, observing that such an initiative would have a far-reaching positive impact on the AAMUSTED students and make the Association attractive to them.

The Vice-Chancellor also encouraged members to continue contributing towards job creation and economic empowerment in the country and beyond and challenged the newly elected executives to pick up from where the outgoing executives left off, completing their works in progress and initiating new ones.

He reminded them that their good works would contribute meaningfully to the positive image of the Association and the University at large.

The Acting President of the Regent-Trofen University College at Bongo in the Upper East Region and guest speaker at the congress, Prof. Charles Baba Campion, stressed the need to create awareness about evolving jobs and establish a strong network to improve upon job creation.

In his view, the Alumni Association should encourage the youth to go into agriculture since that sector was vital for solving the unemployment problems of the country.

For instance, he explained that by modernising, creating, and revamping the agro-industry zones, and promoting a multi-generation through supporting and advising, the alumni have the potency to effect change and address unemployment issues.

Prof. Campion called on the association to institute an alumni fund for startups and establish mentorship programmes such as monthly networking events that connect students with the association.

In a solidarity speech, the Registrar, Augustus Kwaw-Brew, highlighted the University's efforts to position the association in the broader scope of activities within AAMUSTED. He cautioned members against trivialising issues concerning the association and the need to have a united front to pursue its plans and achieve success.

The outgoing Alumni President, Dr Kwame Ansong-Gyimah, expressed appreciation to the members and the management of AAMUSTED for the support extended to his executives. He called on the members to extend even greater support for his successor to succeed for the sake of the association.

He pledged his continued support to the new executives, asking them to feel free at all times to consult him on any issues whenever necessary.

The newly elected executives are Prof. Humphrey Danso, President; Dr George Asante, Vice-President; Mr Immanuel-Best Dabie Kyeremeh, General Secretary; Mr Derrick Sarpong, Financial Secretary, and Mr Ebenezer Kofi Peprah, Organiser.