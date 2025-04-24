Lesotho: Gvt Launches Promising Poverty Alleviation Project

Despite grappling with perennial poverty challenges, Lesotho has reason for optimism after the recent launch of Pathways to Sustainable Livelihoods Project (PSLP), a promising poverty alleviation initiative.

Launched under the Ministry of Gender, Youth, and Social Development and funded by the World Bank, the PSLP aims to uplift impoverished and at-risk households while reforming social assistance programs for greater efficiency and equity.

The PSLP, which was officially launched in the Metsi-Maholo Community Council in Mafeteng district over the weekend, is a key strategy designed to ensure that vulnerable community members benefit from both economic and social inclusion efforts.

It is set to roll out across ten community councils, with a focus on Metsi-Maholo, Thaba Mokhele, Bolahla, and Phuthiatsa in Mafeteng, along with Tosing in Quthing, ensuring that assistance is directed to the most vulnerable members of these communities.

Central to the project is the implementation of contingency financing that will enable local families to receive timely cash transfers during emergencies, such as natural disasters--a critical lifeline in a region often beset by such challenges.

During the launch, Minister of Gender, Youth, and Social Development, Pitso Lesaoana, expressed his confidence in the project, highlighting its ambitious goals.

"We aim to support 10,000 individuals in starting small businesses," Mr Lesaoana said, further emphasizing the initiative's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit among the population.

The PSLP also places significant emphasis on supporting children with disabilities and elderly individuals, with projections indicating assistance for 1,750 children and 750 elderly beneficiaries.

By streamlining cash transfer systems, the initiative ensures that payments are made promptly through banking channels, thereby protecting beneficiaries from adversities such as floods or droughts.

One of the highlights of the PSLP is its "cash plus" approach, which not only provides immediate relief but also offers enhanced livelihood support.

This dual focus aims to build resilience and human capital, particularly as the country continues to recover in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By modernizing delivery systems, the project seeks to reduce resource leakage and improve the targeting of benefits for the most at-risk populations.

In alignment with the Lesotho National Social Protection Strategy II (NSPS II), the PSLP aspires to create an integrated social protection system that has been informed by lessons from previous initiatives.

The NSPS II outlines a comprehensive approach to tackling poverty and hunger, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and increasing access to social protection for the poorest, particularly considering emergencies.

During the launch event, Minister Lesaoana noted that the project, which informally began in 2022, is set to continue through 2027 with support from organizations like the Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

To date, a total of 2,500 people has been assisted through the provision of grants and community support to start businesses. Additionally, 1,240 individuals, divided into six batches, have each received M5,400 under the PSLP.

Moreover, in a demonstration of its success, the project recently disbursed M2.8 million to support 532 individuals who completed a six-month business training program, paving the way for their entrepreneurial pursuits.

"This is just the beginning," Mr Lesaoana said, visibly elated by the initial impact.

World Bank representative, Mafupu Mokoena, echoed the sentiment of optimism, highlighting the commitment to addressing systemic barriers that hinder access to opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The World Bank is dedicated to collaborating with the ministry to tackle these challenges," Ms Mokoena said, reinforcing the belief in the effectiveness of such projects.

Beneficiaries of the PSLP are already sharing their success stories.

'Manapo Khati, a youth recipient of financial support, recounted her inspiring journey after receiving aid to start her pig farming venture.

"I aspire to raise pigs for pork and sell piglets," she said, encouraging other youth to engage with the PSLP.

"Active participation is essential in this transformative journey. The pathway to sustainable livelihoods is available, and together, as communities, we can prosper."

As this initiative unfolds, the PSLP stands as a beacon of hope for many in Lesotho, promising to reshape the landscape of social assistance and catalyse economic opportunities for the nation's most vulnerable.