Lesotho: Iacov Concludes On Triumphant Note

With renewed hope for climate sustainability

The just ended Improving Adaptive Capacity of Vulnerable and Food-insecure Populations (IACoV) project, has made significant strides in enhancing climate sustainability in Lesotho.

IACoV officially concluded on a triumphant note this week, having empowered more than 10 000 families across Lesotho over a five-year period, to combat the pressing challenges of climate change and enhance food security.

Launched in 2020 and funded to tune of $10 million USD (M189 million) by the World Food Program (WFP), the initiative has made remarkable strides in transforming the lives of participants, particularly women and youth, who are at the forefront of sustainable agricultural practices.

With its roots firmly planted in the districts of Mafeteng, Mohale's Hoek, Quthing, and Thaba-Tseka, IACoV aimed to address the vulnerabilities of food-insecure populations, especially in the wake of challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally set to conclude in 2024, the project received an extension to April 2025, to continue supporting communities adversely affected by the global health crisis.

At the endline ceremony at Ha-Mohlakoana in Quthing district this week, project coordinator Nkopo Matsepe, hailed the initiative as a "massive success."

He emphasized the project's role in strengthening critical climate infrastructure saying, "Through our efforts, we have capacitated Lesotho Meteorological Services (LMS) with advanced techno survey equipment. This has enabled more accurate weather predictions, essential for farming decisions."

Such advancements are crucial for helping farmers make informed choices in an era marked by unpredictable weather patterns.

IACoV's impact on agricultural practices has been transformative.

The project introduced climate-smart techniques, including the cultivation of drought-resistant crops and agroforestry methods, which have significantly improved food security across communities.

Mr Matsepe said, "By delivering essential training and resources, IACoV has empowered families to adopt sustainable ways of farming. This not only addresses immediate needs but also builds resilience for the future."

He said that at the heart of IACoV's mission was the empowerment of women and youth, recognized for their pivotal roles in fostering sustainable development within their communities.

Participants engaged in numerous workshops and training sessions, acquiring skills in resource management, commercial farming, and climate adaptation strategies.

This education has been fundamental in transitioning areas from food insecurity to food sustainability.

'Malebohang Moeketse, a project member, shared her personal journey during the endline ceremony, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the change IACoV has brought to her life.

"Before IACoV, we struggled to grow food during dry seasons. Now, thanks to the techniques and support we've received, we can feed our families and even sell at the market," Ms Moeketse said.

Her efforts have led her to supply local schools and one of the largest hotels in Mohale's Hoek with fresh produce, showcasing the potential of the initiative to create both food security and economic opportunities.

Mofihli Phaqhane, chairperson of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), underscored the urgent need to confront climate change, likening it to "World War III."

He stressed the importance of equipping vulnerable populations, especially those in rural areas reliant on agriculture.

"As climate change challenges rise, the IACoV project serves as a model for effective community-level action. It illustrates the power of empowerment, education, and collaboration in building a sustainable future," Mr Phaqhane said.

While the successes of the IACoV project are commendable, challenges remain as climate change is a persistent battle requiring continued support and innovative solutions.

There is therefore need for further investment in climate resilience initiatives to ensure lasting progress.

The IACoV project stands as a beacon of hope for Lesotho's vulnerable populations, demonstrating that with the right tools, education, and community engagement, significant strides can be made towards achieving food security and climate sustainability.

As families in Ha-Mohlakoana and beyond begin to thrive in their agricultural endeavours, the collective efforts of IACoV are a reminder that empowering communities is key to building a resilient future against the ever-growing threats posed by climate change.