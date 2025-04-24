Congo-Kinshasa: Sexual Violence Systematically Used As a Weapon of War in the DR Congo

The ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to have devastating consequences, particularly for women and children, who face an increased risk of conflict-related sexual violence.

Senior UN officials warned on Wednesday that all parties involved in the conflict are systematically using sexual violence as a tactic of war against civilians.

Worsening conditions in the east

Escalating attacks by non-State armed groups in eastern DRC have led to a significant surge in sexual violence, predominantly targeting women and children.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized control of key eastern cities such as Goma and Bukavu from government forces earlier this year, plunging the already volatile, mineral-rich region deeper into chaos following years of instability and conflict between multiple armed factions.

UN peacekeepers are deployed under a mandate from the Security Council to protect civilians and support the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"In the face of this unprecedented security and humanitarian crisis, the situation for women and children continues to deteriorate," UN officials stressed.

Children are increasingly subjected to grave human rights violations, including recruitment and abduction by armed groups, alongside the threat of sexual violence.

Local militias have also coerced young girls into early marriages. Since February, at least nine girls have reportedly been forced into marriage, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No end to displacement

The DRC is currently facing one of the world's most severe displacement crises, with 7.8 million people internally displaced. Nearly 9,000 of them are currently sheltering in 50 collective centres in North Kivu, OCHA reports.

Ongoing violence, looting, and restricted humanitarian access have worsened living conditions. Attacks on healthcare facilities and severe shortages of medical supplies are placing additional strain on survivors, particularly those requiring life-saving HIV treatment, which is increasingly unavailable.

Prolonged conflict has also driven 1.1 million Congolese to flee to neighbouring countries, with children comprising over half of the refugee population.

Impunity and lack of support

Despite the scale of the crisis, acts of sexual violence remain largely underreported due to fear of stigma, threats of retaliation, and inadequate access to humanitarian services. Survivors frequently face obstacles in accessing medical treatment, mental health support, and legal protection.

UN officials have called for urgent accountability measures and the implementation of gender-sensitive, child-centred responses.

Restoring critical humanitarian aid and protection services is essential to help survivors reclaim their health, dignity, and a sense of safety.