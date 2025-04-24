Sudan: Calls Mount for Release of Former Sudan PM's Lawyer

Port Sudan / Merowe / Kassala / En Nahud — The trial of lawyer Montaser Abdallah began in Port Sudan this week, amid allegations he faced torture in detention. Human rights groups launched a campaign for the release of 30 miners who were "arbitrarily detained" since April 2023 and are set to be tried in Northern State.

The trial of lawyer Montaser Abdallah commenced in Port Sudan on Monday, after eight months in detention. Abdallah is known for being part of the defence team for several civil society figures, including former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

In separate statements, the Coordination of Professionals and Trade Unions, the Democratic Lawyers Alliance, the National Umma Party (NUP), the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP), and the Beja Congress condemned Abdallah's prolonged detention. They allege he has endured "serious violations" including physical and psychological torture, and that he was "coerced into waiving his legal immunity" under duress.

The groups demanded Abdallah's immediate release, an independent investigation into the alleged abuses, and a halt to what they describe as a "politically motivated and malicious" trial.

Miners tried after two years

The Sudanese Group for Defending Rights and Freedoms has launched a campaign demanding legal support for more than 30 artisanal miners detained in Northern State and River Nile state since 2023. In a statement received by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the group said that authorities recently filed criminal charges against the detained miners, pending a trial in Merowe, Northern State

The family of Mansour Haroun, reportedly detained in Dongola on April 15, 2023, informed the rights group that he was transferred this month to the 19th Division army base in Merowe. They confirmed he is among the detainees facing trial after being held for two years "without charge".

"During this period, we were unable to communicate with our son," Haroun's family stated. "We tried and failed to contact any relevant authority. We have received no answer about his fate, no permission to visit him, and no information on where he is held."

The Sudanese Group for Defending Rights and Freedoms urgently appealed to lawyers and human rights defenders "to represent those who are arbitrarily detained, to secure legal assistance for them, and to organise advocacy campaigns to compel the regime to release them".

Detained teachers

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sudanese Teachers' Committee strongly condemned the "continued arbitrary detention" of two teachers in Kassala and Blue Nile state.

The committee reported that union activist Sayed Ahmed has been held in Kassala since April 16, 2025, without an arrest warrant or legal justification. His detention is described as part of a "wider crackdown on teachers engaged in peaceful union activities defending educational rights".

In January, Mohamed Babiker, a teacher and union activist from Omdurman, was reportedly detained by Military Intelligence "under unclear circumstances" in Ed Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state, after he fled Omdurman upon the arrival of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the statement, Babiker has suffered "continuous abuse", including physical and psychological torture, and was denied contact with his family. The committee said it is closely monitoring Babiker's situation, adding that he "was forced under torture to provide a confession, violating his constitutional rights and the law".

Humanitarian volunteers

A member of the West Kordofan Emergency Room told Radio Dabanga yesterday that Military Intelligence released three of its members from detention on Monday, while one volunteer remains in custody. Emergency room member Khaled Adam is reportedly still detained on suspicion of collaborating with the RSF.

The member, who chose to omit their name, called on authorities to release Asfour immediately and to cease the "systematic targeting and persecution" of emergency room members and humanitarian volunteers.