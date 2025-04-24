Liberia: Ex-President Weah Urges Boakai to Uphold Supreme Court Ruling

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah has urged President Joseph Boakai's administration to immediately comply with a Supreme Court ruling that declared recent actions by a legislative faction as unconstitutional, reinstating Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Calling the high court's decision a "landmark opinion" and a "crucial affirmation of the rule of law," Weah stressed that any attempt to ignore or defy the judgment threatens to drag the country into a constitutional crisis that could shatter Liberia's fragile peace and democratic gains.

"This ruling is not merely a legal decision; it is a crucial affirmation of the rule of law and the constitutional order that underpins our democracy," the former president said in a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday. "Let me be unequivocal; any attempt to undermine, ignore or dismiss this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation."

The Supreme Court's decision followed the submission of a Bill of Information by Speaker Koffa and members of the House of Representatives aligned with him. The court ruled that the so-called "majority bloc," which had moved to unseat Koffa and assert control of the House, had acted outside the boundaries of the Constitution.

In his statement, Weah placed the burden of compliance squarely on the shoulders of President Boakai, urging him to "respect this ruling and uphold constitutional order." He warned that rejecting the authority of the judiciary would not only undermine the nation's legal foundation but could also destabilize the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia's strength lies in our adherence to justice and our respect for the rule of law," Weah declared. "Ignoring or rejecting the authority of our judiciary undermines the sovereignty of our Constitution and endangers our collective peace with dire consequences."

The former president alos called on international partners and supporters Liberia to press the Boakai administration to comply with the court's ruling.

"To our international partners... you are our allies, and your investments have been vital to Liberia's stability and progress in democracy," he said, adding that now is the time for those allies to encourage adherence to constitutional norms.

"Our democracy is founded on justice, legality, and the rule of law. It is our shared duty to defend these principles with unwavering resolve," he said. "Our future depends on our collective commitment to uphold these sacred values."