Somalia: EU Warns of Growing Strain On Somalia Peace Mission, Calls for Global Support

Brussels — The European Union has raised concerns about the increasing financial and technical strain on its peacekeeping mission in Somalia, urging the international community to share responsibility for the effort.

As the largest funder of the mission, the EU is calling on influential nations, including those from the Gulf, the U.S., China, and regional powers, to contribute more to ensure its sustainability.

In a statement, EU officials emphasized that relying solely on European support is not a long-term solution for Somalia's security and stability. They stressed the need for a more balanced and collective international approach to prevent the mission from faltering.

The shift in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) toward providing training and support for Somalia's institutions marks a pivotal phase in the mission. The upcoming Kampala summit will further define the mission's future, with critical decisions expected at a follow-up meeting in May.

EU officials have stressed that while ATMIS has made significant strides in helping stabilize Somalia, it is increasingly clear that a sustainable, long-term solution requires global cooperation.

The mission's transition to a more advisory and institutional-strengthening role signals a move toward reducing Somalia's dependency on external forces. This shift, however, is not without challenges, particularly in maintaining security gains amid ongoing threats from militant groups like Al-Shabab.

The Kampala summit, set for next month, will serve as a critical opportunity for international partners to define the next steps, with EU officials urging stronger commitments from other major powers to avoid a funding gap that could undermine progress.

Decisions made at this summit will set the stage for Somalia's future, with a focus on building self-reliance while ensuring the country remains stable and secure in the face of persistent threats.