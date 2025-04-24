Somalia: Somali Forces, Militias Advance On Aboorey Amid Clashes With Al-Shabaab

23 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aboorey, Somalia — Somali Federal Government troops, supported by Macawisley militias, are advancing towards Aboorey in the Hiraan region, about 20 kilometers from Buulo-Burde. The town has been under Al-Shabaab control for the past two weeks.

The joint forces are reportedly conducting operations on Aboorey's outskirts, with escalating concerns over potential direct clashes with Al-Shabaab. Recent weeks have seen heavy fighting between Somali troops and militants, including a retreat by government forces following an Al-Shabaab assault on their base in Aadan Yabaal, Middle Shabelle.

The renewed operations aim to prevent Al-Shabaab from advancing towards Mokoqori and Buulo-Burde, further strengthening efforts to reclaim territory in the Hiraan region.

Multiple Sources told Radio Shabelle that operations will continue as part of a larger campaign to oust Al-Shabaab from the region.

The goal is to regain control of Aboorey and nearby Yosooman, restoring stability and weakening Al-Shabaab's influence in the area. However, tensions remain high, with the possibility of renewed clashes in the coming days.

Despite the increased pressure from Somali government forces and Macawisley militias, tensions remain high, with fears of renewed clashes between the two sides in the coming days.

