Somalia: Somali Forces, Militias Advance On Aboorey Amid Clashes With Al-Shabaab

Aboorey, Somalia — Somali Federal Government troops, supported by Macawisley militias, are advancing towards Aboorey in the Hiraan region, about 20 kilometers from Buulo-Burde. The town has been under Al-Shabaab control for the past two weeks.

The joint forces are reportedly conducting operations on Aboorey's outskirts, with escalating concerns over potential direct clashes with Al-Shabaab. Recent weeks have seen heavy fighting between Somali troops and militants, including a retreat by government forces following an Al-Shabaab assault on their base in Aadan Yabaal, Middle Shabelle.

The renewed operations aim to prevent Al-Shabaab from advancing towards Mokoqori and Buulo-Burde, further strengthening efforts to reclaim territory in the Hiraan region.

Multiple Sources told Radio Shabelle that operations will continue as part of a larger campaign to oust Al-Shabaab from the region.

The goal is to regain control of Aboorey and nearby Yosooman, restoring stability and weakening Al-Shabaab's influence in the area. However, tensions remain high, with the possibility of renewed clashes in the coming days.

