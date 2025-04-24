Kenyan President Visits China As Country Pivots Away From the U.S.

Kenyan President William Ruto has begun a five-day state visit to China, signalling a deepening of strategic and economic ties between the nations. Ruto's first state visit to China since taking office in 2022 is being viewed by some as a strategic shift amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Ruto is expected to seek funding for key infrastructure projects, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Malaba and a major highway project.

Deals worth €750 million have already been secured from seven Chinese companies, aimed at boosting Kenya's manufacturing, agriculture and tourism sectors, according to Kenyan newspaper The Standard.

Trade between China and Kenya is on the rise, with a reported 11.9 percent increase in the first quarter of 2025. China is Kenya's largest trading partner and top import source, while Kenya is China's biggest trade partner in East Africa.

President Xi Jinping is scheduled to host a welcome ceremony and banquet for Ruto, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation within the Global South. Ruto has also expressed Kenya's interest in joining the BRICS intergovernmental group of emerging economies.

Tariff pressure

Faced with stalled funding from the United States and trade friction, Kenya has turned to China, according to analysts.

Adhere Cavince, a Nairobi-based international relations researcher, quoted by Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, says that US tariffs and reduced aid have pushed Ruto to seek new markets and investment from China.

Cavince sees Ruto's visit as a "symbolic" win for Beijing. "Beijing's hosting of Ruto amid escalating geopolitical and trade tensions with the US is a win for China in terms of optics," he said. "Nairobi is not just an option [for China], it is also a strong gateway to the rest of Africa."

The Chinese foreign ministry said the visit will "contribute to deepening China's relations with Kenya" and promote "solidarity and cooperation" within the Global South.

On 8 April, US President Donald Trump imposed a baseline 10 percent tariff on Kenya, as part of a wide range of import tax measures.

Six days later, Beijing's embassy in Nairobi took to X (formerly Twitter) to post an image of Communist China's founder Mao Zedong and his 1946 remark that: "The US intimidates certain countries, stopping them from doing business with us. But America is just a paper tiger. Don't believe it's bluff. One poke, and it'll burst."

Highway expansion

Meanwhile, Kenya is also pivoting away from European investors. On 11 April, Reuters reportedthat Nairobi will terminate a €1.3 billion highway expansion deal with a consortium led by France's Vinci SA, with the project expected to go to a Chinese contractor instead.

The deal to turn 140km of single-lane road into a multilane highway linking the capital Nairobi to the Rift Valley city of Nakuru was signed in Paris in 2020, during a visit by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

