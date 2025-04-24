Tanzanians Warned Against Excessive Smoking, Alcohol

23 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Tanzanian government, through the Ministry of Health, has called on the public to follow the guidance and education provided by health professionals as one of the key strategies to address the rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The government emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes, particularly the cessation of tobacco use and consumption of harmful substances, as crucial measures in preventing the spread of these increasingly prevalent diseases in the community.

This message was delivered by Zuhura Amoor, Assistant Manager of the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar. Amoor made the remarks during a special training session for health experts from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The session focused on the critical role that laws and health guidelines can play in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

During the seminar, the health professionals were equipped with various strategies to help strengthen the implementation of laws and health policies. They were also trained on effective and friendly approaches to educate the public, to enhance community awareness of the risks associated with NCDs and the preventive measures available in collaboration with healthcare workers.

On her part, the Coordinator of the Tanzania NCD Alliance (TANCDA), Happy Nchimbi, stated that the seminar aimed to improve the experts' understanding of the application of legal frameworks in public health.

She further explained that the training would enable them to identify more effective communication methods for engaging the public, ultimately reducing the incidence and impact of non-communicable diseases across the country.

