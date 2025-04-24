Nigeria: End Killings Now, Speakers Tell Govt, Governors

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has condemned the recent wave of killings in Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger and most recently, Kwara State, calling on the federal and state governments to take urgent steps to stem the tide.

Adebo Ogundoyin, Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, stated this in a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State.Ogundoyin, who is the Speaker of Oyo Assembly, said the gruesome killings had led to tragic loss of lives, widespread displacement, and unimaginable trauma for thousands of Nigerians.

"We are alarmed by the escalating insecurity in the land and the seeming helplessness with which these attacks are met. The time for mere condemnation and rhetoric has passed; urgent and coordinated action is now required at all levels of government to end these bloodbaths and restore peace and order.

"While we acknowledge that defense and national security fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government, we must stress that every level of government bears responsibility for the security and welfare of the people. State governors, in particular, must rise to the occasion and fully understand that governance is not limited to road construction and ceremonial functions. True governance is rooted in the protection of lives, the preservation of order, and the alleviation of suffering," he said.

He called on state governments to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by making and enforcing enabling laws for community policing and other grassroots-driven security models.

According to him, states must develop proactive frameworks that integrate local intelligence, social support systems, and youth engagement in the fight against insecurity.

The conference also urged the Federal Government to meaningfully engage the citizenry and introduce bold, practical measures to cushion the hardship caused by its current economic policies.

"Millions of Nigerians are groaning under the weight of inflation, unemployment, and a cost-of-living crisis. It is imperative that relief initiatives--targeted, transparent, and impactful--are rolled out without delay. Dialogue, not distance, must define the relationship between the government and its people at this critical time.

"The Conference of Speakers affirms its commitment to supporting all legislative actions necessary to restore security, promote justice, and foster inclusive governance across the country. The killings in Benue, Niger, Plateau, Borno, Kwara, and any part of Nigeria must not be allowed to continue unchecked. Justice must prevail, and peace must be restored.

"Let it be known: the safety, dignity, and well-being of every Nigerian must remain the top priority of all arms and levels of government," Ogundoyin said.