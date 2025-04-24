Nigeria: World Immunization Week - Kano Targets 4.5m Under Five Children

Kano state government has revealed that four million and five hundred thousand children that are under five years of age are targeted during this year's World immunization Week as well as the Polio Vaccination Campaign which is scheduled for implementation from 24 to 30 April 2025.

This was disclosed by the State Immunization Officer, Hajiya Sa'adatu Ibrahim, during a media dialogue on polio and routine immunization.

According to her, the state government, with support from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has devised a new strategy that will ensure an effective immunization exercise on preventable diseases with much emphasis on polio.

In his address Chief of UNICEF field Office in Kano, Mr. Rahma Rihood Mohammed Farah, urged the media to deploy various channels to share vital information about the polio vaccination campaign and mobilize parents and caregivers to bring out their children massively for vaccination during the campaign.

Represented by UNICEF Officer In-Charge Mr Michael Banda, the Chief of UNICEF explained that across the world, 3 billion people have been immunized against polio since 1988, bringing the disease to the brink of eradication.

However, he added that the fight was not over, including in Nigeria, because low vaccination rates are creating opportunities for polio outbreaks as recently witnessed in Nigeria.

He also revealed that in 2025, 18 cases of polio were reported in 18 local governments across nine 9 states, adding that out of the 18 cases, 3 are from Kano.

"Polio knows no boundaries and spreads fast. Therefore, an outbreak in any country puts children in every country at risk," he said.