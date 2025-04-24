Ethiopia: GERD Key Catalyst for Regional Integration, Says Senior Economist

Addis Ababa, — The historic Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a key catalyst for realizing regional integration, Ethiopian Economics Association (EEA) Senior Researcher Abule Mehari said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the senior economist noted that electricity is a very important energy which has great significance for integrating the region.

For a region to have a strong integration, technology, road, and infrastructure are absolutely instrumental, he added.

Currently supplying power to Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti, Ethiopia is on the verge of commencing electricity export to Tanzania, a crucial step in its ambition to become a regional energy hub.

The historic dam, which is expected to be inaugurated early next New Ethiopian Year, will create the opportunity to easily integrate countries in the region, the senior economist noted.

Since the region has a huge market and abundant resources, GERD will create the opportunity to further develop together and to benefit together.

According to Abule, the dam will also serve as the main input for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as the countries are approaching towards realizing the free trade area.

The AfCFTA aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa's trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa's common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.

Recall that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently described the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as the pride of Africa wherein the country shows the spirit of perseverance and capability.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) does transcend being merely a hydropower project and it represents a transformative Pan-African endeavor that fosters integration among Africans.

The senior economist pointed out that GERD is crucial to securing lasting peace by connecting the region and realizing economic integration in addition to being a testament to utilizing one's own resources.

Describing energy as one of the key economic inputs, Abule said securing energy sovereignty is crucial like food sovereignty.

So, he stressed that securing energy sovereignty will enhance Ethiopia's remarkable stand in the region, beyond exporting electricity.

Financed fully by domestic resources, the GERD is a symbol of Ethiopia's renaissance for Ethiopians, and a practical testament that Africans can change their fortunes by developing their own resources by themselves.