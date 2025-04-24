Tanzania: Deputy PM Warns Against Disunity As Tanzania Heads for General Elections

23 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, has called on citizens to remain united and avoid divisions based on religion, politics, or ethnicity as the country approaches the General Election for President, Members of Parliament, and Councilors, for the greater good of the nation.

Dr. Biteko made the remarks today, April 23, 2025, during the launch of a water project in Esilalei Village, Monduli District, in the Arusha Region.

"I wish to see us not divided by religion, politics, or ethnicity. I urge the people of Monduli to continue loving and cooperating with one another, and when the election comes, vote justly," said Dr. Biteko in front of hundreds of residents who gathered for the important event.

Dr. Biteko commended the Ministry of Water and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) for their successful implementation of the project and urged Esilalei residents to take good care of it. He also announced that the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by December this year, further increasing access to clean and safe water for the community.

Additionally, Dr. Biteko assured residents that the Sixth Phase Government, led by President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, is committed to delivering development through key services such as water, electricity, and roads. He emphasized that President Samia values the pastoralist communities of Monduli and had sent him to deliver her greetings and affirm that livestock keepers will continue to be prioritized like all other citizens.

Regarding electricity access in the district, Dr. Biteko reported that all villages in Monduli have been connected to electricity, with 72 out of 236 sub-villages already electrified. The remaining areas will be connected after the election.

Responding to a request by Monduli MP, Freddy Lowassa, for 20 electricity poles, Dr. Biteko pledged that starting next Thursday, residents will begin to see the implementation of that promise without any conditions, emphasizing, "In life, we are measured by our work, not our words."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.