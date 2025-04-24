Tanzania: Deputy PM Warns Against Disunity As Tanzania Heads for General Elections

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, has called on citizens to remain united and avoid divisions based on religion, politics, or ethnicity as the country approaches the General Election for President, Members of Parliament, and Councilors, for the greater good of the nation.

Dr. Biteko made the remarks today, April 23, 2025, during the launch of a water project in Esilalei Village, Monduli District, in the Arusha Region.

"I wish to see us not divided by religion, politics, or ethnicity. I urge the people of Monduli to continue loving and cooperating with one another, and when the election comes, vote justly," said Dr. Biteko in front of hundreds of residents who gathered for the important event.

Dr. Biteko commended the Ministry of Water and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) for their successful implementation of the project and urged Esilalei residents to take good care of it. He also announced that the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by December this year, further increasing access to clean and safe water for the community.

Additionally, Dr. Biteko assured residents that the Sixth Phase Government, led by President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, is committed to delivering development through key services such as water, electricity, and roads. He emphasized that President Samia values the pastoralist communities of Monduli and had sent him to deliver her greetings and affirm that livestock keepers will continue to be prioritized like all other citizens.

Regarding electricity access in the district, Dr. Biteko reported that all villages in Monduli have been connected to electricity, with 72 out of 236 sub-villages already electrified. The remaining areas will be connected after the election.

Responding to a request by Monduli MP, Freddy Lowassa, for 20 electricity poles, Dr. Biteko pledged that starting next Thursday, residents will begin to see the implementation of that promise without any conditions, emphasizing, "In life, we are measured by our work, not our words."