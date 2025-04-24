Tanzania: President Samia Launches Legal Reform Project to Fight Corruption, Restore Public Trust

DODOMA: TANZANIAN President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the implementation of the Legal Reform Project, 2023 Edition, is expected to play a crucial role in the fight against corruption within the legal sector in Tanzania.

Speaking today during the official launch of the project at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, President Samia emphasized that the initiative aims to enhance transparency and restore public trust in the government.

"These revised volumes of law are essential in promoting transparency and continuing to build Tanzanian citizens' confidence in their government. Moreover, they are a key tool in reducing abuse of power and sealing legal loopholes that have been exploited to fuel corruption," President Samia said.

Further elaborating, she explained that the reforms have closed the gaps previously referred to as "legal engineering," -- which individuals had used for personal gain.

"We are now closing those 'look over here, look over there' legal engineering tricks that allowed individuals to take advantage. That's over. The laws have been rewritten, properly arranged, clearly stated, and made public," she emphasized.

President Samia also pointed out that the government will continue investing in legal improvements to ensure that laws align with current needs and protect national interests.

The Legal Reform Project aims to establish a solid foundation for a modern legal system focused on justice, transparency, and efficiency in the delivery of services to the public.