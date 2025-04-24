Nigeria: Govt Takes Zero Hunger, Food Security Drive to Universities

As parts its drive to achieve food security and zero hunger, the Federal Government has officially launched the Presidential Initiative for the Empowerment of Youth in Agriculture, known as The Green Money Project.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, and was presided over by the Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Hon. Abiodun M. Yinusa.

Yinusa emphasized that The Green Money Project serves as a strategic initiative to harness Nigeria's agricultural potential by empowering youth and leveraging the country's rich resources and untapped opportunities within the sector.

He stated that the initiative is in line with President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

According to him, it also complements the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, while encouraging collaboration among key stakeholders to involve youth more actively in agriculture.

Yinusa further highlighted the direct connection between the nation's challenges which includes unemployment, poverty, and food insecurity and the longstanding underutilization of the agricultural sector by young Nigerians.

He reiterated the commitment of Tinubu's administration and his Renewed Hope Agenda to empower and motivate youth to take a leading role in transforming agriculture.

"In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national emergency on food security, The Green Money Project aims to empower young Nigerians through agricultural development.

"The project will attract, train, and support youth by equipping them with knowledge in modern agricultural practices, mechanization, climate-smart farming techniques, and digital technologies.

"The initiative will be implemented across selected universities, youth development centers, and technical colleges nationwide, with the overarching goal of contributing to the achievement of zero hunger in Nigeria," he said.

The Project Coordinator, Charles Olufemi Folayan, said that the project is focused on four pillars including data development, capacity building, resource support, mentorship and market access.

He explained that youths will be equipped with modern farming techniques, mechanization skills, climate-smart practices, and digital agricultural tools and provided access to quality inputs, equipment, and agribusiness loans to boost productivity and ensure sustainability.

In his response, Professor Olushola Babatunde Kehinde, Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB, expressed appreciation to the Presidency for choosing the institution as one of the partner institutions, describing the initiative as a timely and impactful intervention.

During a tour of the university's agricultural facilities, he showcased several research and operational successes and expressed optimism that the partnership will significantly enhance the university's capacity in food production and value chain development.