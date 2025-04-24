Tanzania Bans Agricultural Imports From South Africa and Malawi

DODOMA: THE government has imposed an immediate ban on the importation of all agricultural produce from South Africa and Malawi, following the two countries' failure to lift trade restrictions on Tanzanian farm products.

The decision was announced late Wednesday by the Minister for Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe, who cited the prolonged trade imbalance and lack of reciprocity as the reasons behind the move.

"We cannot continue to tolerate this unfair treatment. While negotiations are ongoing, we must act in defence of our economic interests," Mr Bashe said in a televised statement from Dodoma.

The Minister declared that, with immediate effect, Tanzania would no longer allow the importation of fresh apples from South Africa, alongside a blanket ban on any agricultural produce from both South Africa and Malawi.

Last week, Malawi and South Africa imposed restrictions on several Tanzanian agricultural products including rice, flour, ginger, bananas, and maize -- a move that significantly disrupted the flow of goods and affected local traders who export to the Southern Africa region.

"In regards to Malawi, since they have not withdrawn the notice restricting Tanzanian imports, we are officially banning all agricultural products originating from Malawi from entering our country," he said.

Mr Bashe added that the ban also extends to agricultural cargo from Malawi and South Africa in transit through Tanzanian territory, particularly from Malawi.

He further stated that maize that was purchased in Tanzania for humanitarian purposes in Malawi would not be permitted to leave the country.

"Malawi was scheduled to begin collecting fertiliser from Tanzania for their planting season starting May 1, 2025. That will not happen. No fertiliser will be allowed to cross into Malawi," he emphasised.

The Minister reassured Tanzanians that the decision does not pose any threat to national food security.

"No Tanzanian will die for lack of grapes or South African apples. This is a matter of protecting our business. This is trade, and mutual respect is non-negotiable," he said firmly.