Nigeria: Army Chief Gives His Men One Month to Flush Bandits Out of Kwara

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered soldiers to flush bandits out of Kwara State within one month.

Oluyede gave the charge while addressing the troops during a visit to Sobi barracks in Ilorin, capital of the state.

He charged them to flush the bandits out of the two local government areas, stressing that he wants the job done in the next one month.

The army chief said Nigeria could not afford to allow bandits spread out to another part of the country again.

The COAS said that any form of Boko Haram experience would not allowed in any part of the country.

Oluyede said, "So, you're out here and I know you can do it to make sure those people (bandits) leave that place for us," he told the troops.

"If they want to enter another country, that is their business, but you must push them out of those forests so we will not have another set of Boko Baram disturbing us here.

"In the next one month, I don't want to see any footprints of those criminals within that Kainji Dam," the army chief added.

"I can tell you, in the next one month, things will be different. What is happening in Kwara cannot be threatening the sanity in Nigeria generally; it's just an isolated case and we'll deal with it directly."