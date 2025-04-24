Liberia: Speaker Koffa Hails Supreme Court Ruling

Speaker of the 55th House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has welcomed the landmark ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia that effectively affirmed his leadership as constitutional and legitimate, following months of legislative deadlock and political turmoil.

In a heartfelt and triumphant address posted on his social media page on Wednesday, April 23, shortly after the court's decision, Speaker Koffa praised the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and reaffirming the authority of the first branch of government. He described the ruling as a defining moment in Liberia's democratic journey.

"We want to tell the Almighty God, in genuine respect and love for our country, endowed in a resilient and good people--today the Supreme Court of Liberia reaffirmed and upheld the rule of law in what has been termed the legislative impasse," Speaker Koffa declared. "As we have pledged, the ruling of the court will be our last bus stop, and the court has ruled--effectively recognizing that our leadership holds the constitutional mandate of the first branch of government--and we welcome that ruling."

So far, the Majority Bloc, led by imposed speaker, Rep. Richard Koon is yet to issue a response to the Supreme Court's ruling.

For over six months, the House of Representatives was engulfed in a power struggle that divided lawmakers and disrupted legislative business. Speaker Koffa and his supporters faced fierce opposition from a rival bloc that questioned the legitimacy of his election, leading to political tension and legal wrangling. The Supreme Court's decision has now brought clarity and closure.

"We are truly grateful to God who has given us the strength over the past six months to endure the endurable and suffer the insufferable," Koffa said, reflecting on the personal and political toll the standoff had taken.

He reserved special praise for his colleagues who stood firm with him throughout the period of uncertainty.

"To my colleagues who have stood up for the rule of law at great peril to their political and financial lives--my sincere salute," he said. "Societies become great when ordinary men and women rise up to do extraordinary things. Today you walk into history with the wind at your back and the thanks of a grateful nation."

Speaker Koffa also extended heartfelt appreciation to Liberians at home and abroad who offered prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support.

"To the hundreds of thousands of Liberians here and around the world who on bended knees prayed with us, texted a word of encouragement, held us up lest we fall and believed in us--we are truly grateful. Without you, this advancement in our democracy would not have been possible. We'll always remember, we'll always be proud, and we'll always be your servants."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a gesture of statesmanship and reconciliation, the Speaker extended an olive branch to his colleagues on the opposing side of the political divide, acknowledging their concerns and urging unity.

"To our colleagues on the other side, we identify with your just grievances and call on you to join us and end the stalemate at Capitol Hill. Come let us reason together," Koffa said. Quoting former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, he continued: "Let us not negotiate out of fear but let us not fear to negotiate."

He announced plans to reach out to Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and Representative Richard Koon to form a joint reconciliation and transitional committee aimed at healing divisions and restoring the full functionality of the House.

"I am not unmindful that reconciliation and progress will require that I make the ultimate sacrifice, and I am not unwilling to pay that price," Koffa stated. "But please, let us show this nation how democracies are built."

Speaker Koffa ended his remarks with a solemn invocation for divine guidance in moving the country forward.

"May the Almighty God bless the works of our hands and save the republic."

Though the Supreme Court has ruled in Speaker Koffa's favor. However, it is now left with members of the House of Representatives to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.