Rwanda: Emergency Ministry Warns of Strong Winds Over Next Eight Days

The Ministry in charge of Emergency Management has warned of strong winds expected from April 23 to 30. The alert is based on a weather forecast from the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, which predicted rainfall amounts ranging from 40 to 100 millimetres across the country between April 21 and 30.

"You are advised to inspect and securely fasten roofs. For more information, call 170," a related statement reads.

Moderate to strong wind speeds, ranging from 4 to 10 metres per second, are also forecast nationwide.

Strong winds, ranging from 8 to 10 metres per second, are specifically expected in the southern parts of Rutsiro District and a small area in the northern part of Karongi District.

Moderate to strong winds, ranging from 6 to 8 metres per second, are forecast in many areas of Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Gicumbi, Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro districts, as well as the southern and eastern parts of Nyamasheke District, the western parts of Nyamagabe, Ngororero, Nyabihu, and Musanze districts, and the eastern parts of Rubavu, Burera, and Kirehe districts.

The remaining parts of the country are expected to experience moderate winds, with speeds ranging from 4 to 6 metres per second.

The highest rainfall, expected to range from 80 to 100 millimetres, is predicted in many parts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Karongi, Ngororero, Musanze, Burera, and Gakenke districts, as well as the western parts of Muhanga and Ruhango Districts, and the eastern parts of Nyabihu and Rutsiro districts.

Due to recent heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, it is warned, the soil is already saturated. The expected rainfall may trigger landslides, particularly in mountainous areas and regions lacking erosion control measures. Flooding is also likely in valleys. Furthermore, the anticipated strong winds could cause damage.

METEO Rwanda advises the public to take necessary precautions and cooperate closely with local authorities to mitigate risks associated with strong winds and the expected rainfall, the forecast reads.

According to the ministry, heavy rain-induced disasters killed 52 people and injured 107 from April 1 to 16. At least 19 houses were completely destroyed, while 731 houses sustained damage.

The ministry has identified at least 522 disaster hotspots across the country, with approximately 22,000 households--home to about 97,000 people--at risk.