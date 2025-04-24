Rwanda Recalls French-Manufactured Aspirin Over Quality Concerns

23 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority has announced an immediate recall of batch No. B6224 of Aspirine Vitamin C 330mg/200mg (effervescent tablets), manufactured by Union de pharmacologie scientifique appliquée (UPSA), a French pharmaceutical group, due to quality concerns.

In a statement issued on April 23, Rwanda FDA cited quality complaints about the affected batch produced in September 2024 and set to expire in August 2026.

"Rwanda FDA conducted investigations and found that the batch of the medicine indicated above had changed color from white to brown, compromising the product's quality standards," reads part of the statement.

Rwanda FDA ordered an immediate halt to the distribution and dispensing of the affected batch.

Importers, distributors, and health facilities are instructed to return the recalled products to their suppliers and report back to Rwanda FDA within 10 working days from the recall notice.

"The report must include the quantities imported or procured, distributed, returned, and the remaining stock."

Additionally, the public is advised to stop using any products from the recalled batch.

For further guidance, stakeholders and people in possession of the affected medicine are encouraged to contact Rwanda FDA.

