Rwanda: 17 Native Tree Species to Help Green Rwanda's Eastern Province

At least 17 native tree species at risk of disappearing have been identified and documented for restoration efforts aimed at greening Rwanda's Eastern Province. Native tree species are those that naturally occur within a specific region or ecosystem, without human introduction, having grown in an area for a long time and adapted to the local environment.

Historically, 50 years ago, Eastern Province had sufficient forest cover but the region has since experienced deforestation as trees were cut down for agricultural land, charcoal, firewood, and for construction materials, according to Rwanda Forestry Authority.

Sylvestre Sirikare, a scientist involved in the project to restore native tree species, told The New Times that the endangered species were found in the districts of Kirehe, Nyagatare, and Kayonza. Species such as Diospyros abyssinica, Schrebera trichoclada, Kigelia africana subsp., Moosa, among others, have already been confirmed, he said.

Following the discovery of the 17 species, experts have urged immediate conservation efforts to protect them.

The tree species are classified as vulnerable species because "most of them are represented by very small and restricted populations."

"Very few of them remain. The work to fully identify a small number of these species is still ongoing," he noted, adding that some species, such as Diospyros abyssinica, produce highly valuable timber and are used for traditional medicine, while others produce Arabic gum, which is used in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, printing, and art industries.

Diospyros abyssinica found across parts of sub-Saharan Africa, like other hardwoods, stores significant amounts of carbon, contributing to climate change mitigation. The tree produces high-quality, dense, and durable wood that is highly prized for furniture, sculpture, and musical instruments.

Schrebera trichoclada, commonly known as the wooden pear tree, is a deciduous shrub or small native tree that offers a variety of ecological, medicinal, and cultural benefits. It is also grown as an ornamental plant due to its attractive foliage and fragrant flowers.

Kigelia africana subsp africana, commonly referred to as the sausage tree, is a significant medicinal plant native to sub-Saharan Africa. Its fruit, bark, and leaves have been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

The restoration of these species is being carried out under a project dubbed "Reducing Vulnerability to Climate Change Through Enhancing Community-Based Biodiversity Conservation in the Eastern Province of Rwanda (COMBIO)." The project aims to support climate change mitigation and ecosystem adaptation through improved community-based biodiversity restoration.

To ensure the protection of these vulnerable species, Sirikare noted that "multiplication and propagation through such projects" is underway, in addition to "awareness raising and advocacy."

He explained that the species are well adapted to specific locations within Eastern Province and that the areas where the survey was conducted are in greatest need of ecological restoration.

Legacy trees

The 17 native tree species have been identified at a time when the government has embarked on identifying and mapping 'native legacy trees ' across the country to collect historical and cultural narratives associated with these trees for conservation, eco-tourism, and tapping into the carbon market. Legacy trees or forests with potential for the carbon market are the largest and oldest native trees that have survived in Rwanda's landscapes despite agricultural expansion, human settlements, and urban development.

These trees are often more resilient to climate change and disturbances such as storms or pests, because of their natural diversity and age.

'Icubya,' Rwanda's forgotten 300-year-old shrine tree, is among the legacy trees in Rutunga Sector, Gasabo District, where Rwanda originated.

Beth Kaplin, the Senior Researcher at the Centre of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management at University of Rwanda, said that by blending scientific research with traditional knowledge, identifying and mapping legacy trees, the aim is to enhance biodiversity conservation, strengthen the human-nature connection, and preserve native tree seed sources.

She said that a national registry of legacy trees, including their ecological and cultural significance, will help increase awareness and protection of Rwanda's native trees, as well as better access to native tree seed stocks for reforestation and conservation.

It will also contribute to Rwanda's commitments under the Global Biodiversity Framework and multilateral environmental agreements.

By 2030, Rwanda aims to restore two million hectares of land and forests under the Bonn Challenge.