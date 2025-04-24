Zimbabwe: We Will Do Better in Fighting Corruption - ZACC Chairperson Says As Commissioners Are Sworn-in

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson says the fight against corruption will improve now that the commission is fully constituted with newly sworn-in commissioners.

The anti-graft body has for long been accused of playing 'catch-and-release' where corrupt bigwigs are apprehended, then later released with no charge.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of eight new commissioners who replaced incumbents whose term ended last year, chairperson Michael Reza said, "What it means for ZACC now that we are fully constituted is that the fight against corruption is now going to gather more pace. Up to now, I have been working alone without the support of commissioners.

"We have been able to do well, but now that I have the full complement of the commissioners, I have faith that we are going to do even better than what we did.

"You are aware of our first quarter report, which stated that we exceeded our targets, and we want to use that as a stepping stone now that we are fully constituted. There are certain things I could not do on my own without the commission and now that the commission is there, that is what we are going to do."

The newly sworn-in commissioners are Shelton Dube, Chido Madiwa, Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari, Obson Matunja, Betty Wenjere, Patrick Tendai Mukorera, Kindness Paradza and Meme Rumbidzai Zvimba.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vow to fight corruption since taking office in 2017 is yet to yield tangible results.