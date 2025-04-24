South Africa: Finance Minister Suspends VAT Hike

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana scrapped the planned 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increase, which was set to take effect on May 1, keeping the VAT rate at 15%.

The decision followed extensive consultations with political parties and careful consideration of recommendations from parliamentary committees. The move resulted in an estimated revenue shortfall of around R75 billion over the medium term.

Godongwana informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, of his decision to withdraw the plan. Parliament was expected to adjust expenditure to maintain fiscal sustainability. The move also meant withdrawing previously proposed measures to cushion low-income households against the impact of the VAT hike.

A revised budget without the VAT increase was to be introduced, although the original proposal aimed to restore funding for frontline services that had faced cuts.