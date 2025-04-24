South Africa: Gauteng Arrests Hijackers in Police Uniforms - South African News Briefs - April 24, 2025

24 April 2025
allAfrica.com

Gauteng Arrests Hijackers in Police Uniforms

Gauteng police arrested five suspects, aged between 50 and 69, for allegedly hijacking a truck while impersonating law enforcement officers by wearing uniforms of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), reports IOL.The suspects had hijacked a truck carrying solar batteries worth an estimated R5 million in Sebenza, Ekurhuleni.  The hijacked truck was recovered, and two vehicles used in the crime, a Hyundai Accent and a Hyundai iX35, were seized. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni praised the operation as a significant breakthrough in tackling truck hijackings.

Tembisa Hospital Fire Disrupts Services Again

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla reassured the public that services at Tembisa Hospital would continue despite a second fire breaking out in the hospital’s main outpatient department, reports EWN. A previous fire had already cordoned off the area. There were no patients present when the fire broke out. A safety assessment and air quality analysis were conducted after smoke spread to nearby units, including the pharmacy, eye clinic, and temporary emergency areas.  Phaahla said that a business continuity plan was in place to minimise disruption. Walk-in services continued, though emergency cases were being diverted. The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

Alexandra Residents Angered by Swift Disconnections Amid Service Delivery Failures

Residents of Alexandra in northern Johannesburg have expressed frustration at the metro’s failure to provide basic services while swiftly deploying armed officers to disconnect illegal electricity connections, reports EWN. City Power technicians, accompanied by law enforcement, carried out disconnections in the township, though residents often reconnect shortly after, undermining efforts to stabilise the grid. Many fear the uncertainty ahead as they face rising crime, falling temperatures, and unsafe infrastructure. Locals said repeated pleas for a proper electricity supply have been ignored, heightening tensions.

