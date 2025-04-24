Kenya: Police Suspected Burglars Behind Multi-Million Theft in Embakasi

Nairobi — Two men suspected of being behind a burglary that took place on Sunday at a go-down in Embakasi have been apprehended by police.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says that the theft resulted in an estimated loss of approximately Sh17.6 million worth of goods.

Preliminary investigations show that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons gained entry by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the accounts offices and storeroom.

The thieves stole an array of valuable equipment, including 363 pieces of 43-inch TVs, 11 soundbars, four laptops, two mobile phones, desktop computers, school bags, spare parts, and CCTV servers, among other items, before vanishing without leaving an immediate trace.

Police are still searching for a team of security personnel who failed to alert the authorities despite responding to the alarm triggered during the incident.