Zimbabwe: Brigadier General Rungani Dies

RETIRED Brigadier General Victor Chikudo Rungani, who once served as the Director of the Zimbabwe National Army's Engineering and Military Equipment Directorate, has passed away.

He died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, Waterfalls in Harare.

Brig Gen Rungani was a respected military figure whose service and leadership contributed significantly to the development and maintenance of the army's engineering capabilities.

Minister of State Security Lovemore Matuke confirmed the death.

"I can confirm that Brig Gen Rungani passed away yesterday morning. I received the sad news from his wife," he said.