South Africa Extends Condolences to India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The South African Government, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, has expressed deep sadness over the attack on tourists in India.

According to reports, Indian security forces are currently searching for the gunmen responsible for the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths, all of whom were men.

This was after gunmen emerged from the forests and opened fire on visitors with automatic weapons near the scenic tourist town, according to media reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives and to all those who have been injured in this horrific incident," the department's statement read.

"The South African Government believes that acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to peace, security and development."

The department reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in any form and from any source.

"The South African Government extends its condolences to the Government and people of India."

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is said to have cut short a state visit to Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He sent his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.