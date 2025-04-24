Sudan: WHO Pledges to Continue Supporting Sudan's Health System

At the invitation of the Director of the Office in Sudan, Dr. Shebl Sahbani, the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Portsudan has held a meeting to review activities and plans implemented over the past two years, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the war in Sudan.

The meeting provided a detailed overview of the organization's priorities, challenges, and lessons learned to support the health system.

Dr. Shebl Sahbani emphasized the continued cooperation with the Ministry of Health in accordance with its approved vision and plans, stressing the need to attract more partners to support the health sector and expand its activities. He also praised the distinguished role played by the Minister of Health in ensuring the continuity of the organization's work in all Sudanese states.

Dr. Sarah Elias Al-Amir, Advisor to the Minister of Health and his representative at the meeting, expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the World Health Organization, affirming the continued cooperation with all partners to enhance health services, calling for further support and contributions to rebuild the health sector.

A number of proposals and projects were presented at the meeting to rebuild the health system. The international organizations and participating countries agreed on continued support for efforts to improve health services and rehabilitate health institutions in Sudan.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Emergency and Epidemic Control Department, Dr. Montasir Mohamed Osman, the Acting Director of International Health, Dr. Reem Jalal, and the Director of the Executive Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohamed Marwan, along with representatives of the United Nations agencies, diplomatic missions, and health partners, reflecting a significant commitment to supporting the health sector in Sudan.