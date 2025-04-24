Sudan: Despite UN Resolutions, Al-Dagalo's Militia Continues to Target Civilians in El-Fashir, Killing and Wounding 33 Citizens

The rebel Al-Dagalo militia continued its systematic targeting of defenseless civilians in El-Fashir, in blatant defiance of UN resolutions and condemnations. The militia bombarded yesterday all neighborhoods of the city with dozens of heavy howitzer and mortar shells throughout the day, killing 23 civilians and wounding 10 others who were taken to medical centers for treatment.

Regarding military operations, the 6th Infantry Division said the armed forces managed to cut off a rebel militia force attempting to escape through the village of Tabaldiya, north of El-Fashir. Violent clashes erupted, resulting in the deaths of dozens of militia members and the burning of three four-wheel drive Land Cruisers, while the rest fled west of El-Fashir.

The 6th Infantry Division stated that waves of mass escapes among militia members occurred on Tuesday along the El-Fashir frontlines, as a result of continuous pressure from the armed forces, the joint force, the police, security forces, mobilized persons, and the popular resistance, where the raid crews are actively clearing the hideouts on an ongoing basis.

The division stated that the armed forces have made significant progress on all frontlines and have seized new positions previously used by the militia as artillery platforms, amid high morale and confidence in victory.

The 6th Division announced, in a press briefing on its Facebook page, the martyrdom of 23 civilians, including women and children, and the injury of 10 others who were transferred to hospitals for treatment. These casualties were a result of intermittent shelling by the terrorist militia on the city.

The 6th Infantry Division confirmed that the militia's claims about controlling 90% of El-Fashir are false and slanderous, and that it has not even controlled 9% of the city. It added that the videos circulating are old and taken from the streets of Khartoum, not El-Fashir, adding that El-Fashir's streets are characterized by the cultivation of Heglig, Sayal, and Haraz trees, not Khartoum's palm trees, warning citizens against being drawn into these rumors, urging them not to leave the city.

The 6th Infantry Division reiterated that El-Fashir forces are in full control of the situation. It said that the forces are working like a beehive to ensure the city's resilience, while at the same time promising citizens that victory is near, Allah willing.