Zimbabwe: ZRP Warns Perpetrators of Violence

Police have warned that they will not hesitate to arrest anyone or groups who have been instigating to unleash violence by destroying buildings and burning tyres.

According to the police, the law will take its course on anyone involved in such cases.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and groups who have been identified as instigators, inciters and ringleaders of criminal elements who intend to unleash violence which include malicious property damage, by burning tyres and destroying buildings, that the full wrath of the law will be effected without fear or favour.

"Some of the suspects have been identified as Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya. The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment. The public is encouraged to report any criminal activities or anyone inciting violence, issuing threats or intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, or WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or at any nearest police station."