Tunisia: President Kais Saied Stresses Need for New Export Markets and Rationalisation of Imports

23 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 23 — President Kais Saïed, during a meeting with Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday, stressed the importance of exploring new export markets in Africa, Asia and several South American countries that have expressed readiness for balanced trade with Tunisia.

The Head of State also highlighted the necessity of rationalising imports, noting that significant foreign exchange reserves are allocated to importing goods that primarily benefit suppliers and a limited number of consumers, according to a statement from the Presidency.

It is paradoxical to discuss trade imbalances with certain countries while importing non-essential goods, items that could either be produced locally or are entirely unnecessary, the President of the Republic pointed out, stressing that such practices must be permanently halted.

He also revisited concerns over agricultural supply chains, pointing out that while most farmers struggle and consumers suffer, a select few manipulate prices.

These speculative and monopolistic practices must end and profit-driven intermediaries cannot continue exploiting producers and consumers alike, he was also quoted as saying in the statement.

President Kais Saïed concluded by calling not only for enhanced control but also nationwide awareness campaigns, supported by media, to ensure public participation, convinced that the Tunisian people want to write a new history and that there is no excuse for anyone to fall behind.

