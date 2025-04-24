Kenya: Ruto in China Warns Global Order At Risk From U.S-Led Trade Wars

Beijing, China — President William Ruto has warned that the ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk dismantling the current world order.

Speaking at Peking University in Beijing during a public lecture on Wednesday, President Ruto said the escalating trade disputes expose the fragility of the financial, peace, and security architecture established by the West after World War II.

"The post-war multilateral system is broken, dysfunctional, and no longer fit for purpose. The escalating trade tariff war may be its final death blow," he said.

Ruto was referencing former US President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on global trade partners, citing alleged unfair practices--an action that sparked retaliatory measures from major economies including China. Economists have warned the standoff could tip the world into a recession.

President Ruto, on a four-day State Visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, is accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.

"The Security Council, once a beacon for peace and diplomacy, now has one permanent member invading another country, while another member sides against its own resolutions," he said.

He urged reforms to expand the Council's permanent membership from five to twelve to better reflect global representation across Africa/Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

"We must imagine a new peace and security architecture--rooted in democracy, equity, transparency, and equal regional representation," he added.

Ruto affirmed Kenya's commitment to global peace, reiterating the country's support for the One-China policy, the two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict, and diplomatic dialogue over the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also emphasized Africa's potential in a reimagined global order, citing its youthful population as a key driver of future economic growth.

"If the first half of this century belongs to China, the second half definitely belongs to Africa," he said.

President Ruto is the first African leader to deliver a public lecture at Peking University, China's most prestigious university--joining global figures like President Vladimir Putin, former US President Bill Clinton, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Earlier, Ruto chaired the Kenya-China Investor Roundtable and witnessed the signing of seven project agreements between Chinese firms and Kenya. These include China Wu Yi, Chongqing Shancheng Apparel Group, Rongtai Steel, Zonken Group, and others involved in transport, agriculture, and hospitality sectors.

In an interview with CCTV and CGTN, Ruto lauded China as a dependable development partner for Kenya and Africa.

Later, he laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square and held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji.

He welcomed China's pledge to boost trade ties and strengthen South-South cooperation.

Addressing Kenyans in China, Ruto urged the diaspora to support national reforms in health, education, and agriculture, reiterating his resolve to steer Kenya toward long-term transformation.

"It won't be easy, and it won't happen overnight--but it will be worth every effort," he said.

He is also accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT), Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Members of Parliament, and other senior government officials.