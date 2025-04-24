Rwanda: We Should All Support Digitization of Health Records

23 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda is taking a bold leap in healthcare by pledging to fully digitize health records by December 2025. The Ministry of Health has announced the nationwide rollout of e-Ubuzima, a digital health platform already in use across 15 districts. This shift from paper-based to digital record-keeping is a landmark step that promises to improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare services across the country.

The e-Ubuzima system consolidates healthcare services and provides both doctors and patients with easy online access to medical records. For patients, this means faster, more accurate treatment. No more lost files or repeating the same information every time you visit a health facility. With digital records, health professionals can quickly review a patient's history, prescriptions, and allergies, helping them make better-informed decisions.

For healthcare workers, it simplifies workload and reduces the risk of human error, ensuring data is consistent, secure, and easy to retrieve.

Digital health records also support better planning and resource allocation at the national level. By analysing trends and needs in real time, the Ministry of Health can respond more effectively to public health challenges, such as disease outbreaks or shortages in medical supplies.

All Rwandans--whether in urban centres or remote villages--stand to benefit. Embracing this system means smoother health services, improved care, and a stronger, more resilient healthcare system. For the tech-savvy youth, it's a step toward innovation; for the elderly, it offers continuity and safety; and for communities, it means healthier futures.

As Rwanda leads Africa in digital transformation, it is vital that every citizen embraces e-Ubuzima--not just as a tool for today, but as an investment in the country's health for generations to come.

