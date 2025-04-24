Africa Launches Continental Space Agency - Here Is What It Means

Nine years after the African Union (AU) adopted a continental space policy, the Africa Space Agency (AfSA) inaugurated its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, this week paving the way for the continent's push to harness space science and technology for development.

The body, now the second regional space agency after the European Space Agency (ESA), brings together the 55 member countries of the AU to accelerate Africa's space ambitions.

Until now, Africa's space efforts have been largely fragmented, with only a handful of countries, including Rwanda, maintaining national space programs.

Experts pointed out that the agency provides a central body to coordinate space initiatives across AU member states, including shared resources, reduced duplication of efforts, and stronger negotiating power globally.

"The establishment of the African Space Agency provides a continental drive in the development and utilization of space technology," said Gaspard Twagirayezu, chief executive at Rwanda Space Agency (RSA).

Twagirayezu, who led a delegation from Kigali for the inauguration, pledged Rwanda's commitment towards the cause of AfSA, citing that the establishment of a continental agency is expected to broaden access to space technologies, making it easier for more African nations to participate in and benefit from space-based capabilities.

"Rwanda, through the Rwanda Space Agency, looks forward to playing a part in the success of the continental efforts that the African Space Agency will be spearheading," added Twagirayezu.

He shared similar sentiments with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, who reflected on Africa's growing role in global space exploration and innovation.

"The establishment of the African Space Agency is a real milestone for the continent and signals an important advance for Africa's space strategy. Space has the power to spur innovation and inspiration, and I look forward to working together for the benefit of citizens on both continents," he said.

The inauguration of the agency came on the heels of the NewSpace Africa conference, which brings together space agencies and space companies from around the world to discuss how space innovation can help empower Africa's economy.

At the conference, ESA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AfSA that is designed to strengthen ties between Europe and Africa, at the same time encouraging the use of space technologies by both public and commercial operators.

Since Africa is disproportionately affected by climate change, there is a particular goal to improve early warning systems for severe weather events or hardships related to climate, officials said.

"ESA is proud to partner with this new regional space agency. Collaboration with Africa dates back three decades, and today, ESA even runs a dedicated EOAFRICA Initiative. With AfSA, this cooperation will be brought up to the next level."

For Brig. Hillary Kipkosgey, Director General of the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the new agency opens up new areas of partnership and regional coordination in building Africa's space ecosystem.

He said that the agreement signed between Africa and Europe is expected to accelerate Africa's integration into the global space community and strengthen technical exchange and innovation.

Established under the African Union Commission (AUC), the Africa Space Agency is tasked with coordinating continental space activities, such as promoting African space technologies and supporting development goals through research, innovation, and applications in space science.

Why it matters

The overall space economy has been growing year on year and is composed of commercial space activities and government investments in space.

However, Africa is yet to have its share of the niche.

African governments are increasingly seeing the potential of space services and applications, allocating more funds to their space programmes at an increasing rate.

As it stands, 19 African countries have defined (or are in the midst of defining) national space programmes, some of which are party to space treaties of the United Nations (UN).

The task ahead

Following its inauguration, the African Space Agency will be the primary entity coordinating Africa's space cooperation with Europe and other international partners.

Among other goals, the body seeks to enhance space missions across Africa, ensuring optimal access to space-derived data, information, services, and products.

It is expected that once fully integrated into national, regional, and continental programmes, the agency aims to eliminate duplication and inefficiencies within the African space ecosystem.

Experts stressed the importance of collaboration with academic institutions, research centers, and global space agencies.