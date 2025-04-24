Kenya: Kidney Probe Launched, Clinic Denies Allegations

Mediheal Group denied the allegations and said it would cooperate with the criminal probe [March 7, 2024]

The Kenyan clinic at the center of allegations of organ trafficking has denied any wrongdoing and promised to cooperate fully with a criminal investigation. It follows an investigation by DW and two other German outlets.

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday launched a full-scale probe into reports of illegal organ trafficking as a clinic at the center of the allegations strongly denied any wrongdoing, according to media reports in the East African country.

What do we know about Kenya's organ trafficking investigation?

The investigation, which is being led by the DCI's elite Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) under Director Mohamed Amin, comes a day after Kenyan health authorities ordered the suspension of all kidney transplant operations at Mediheal Group clinics until further notice.

"We are here to ensure justice in this matter, and we assure victims of the same," said Amin, as quoted by Kenya's The Star daily.

This follows the suspension last Thursday of operations at the clinic at the center of the allegations, the Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in the western city of Eldoret, which on Wednesday staged a press briefing at which the hospital denied malpractice and promised to cooperate with the authorities.

"We are clean, our services are clean," declared the group's legal representatives, as quoted by Kenyan outlet YNewsDigital. "We're inviting the government to audit us. The patients are ready to testify."

What is Kenya's organ trafficking scandal all about?

The saga erupted last week as a result of an investigation by DW in collaboration with fellow German public broadcaster ZDF and Der Spiegel news magazine, which uncovered an international network of organ donors and recipients coordinated by criminal brokers.

Kidney donors included vulnerable young Kenyans in search of money, but also sellers who were flown in from countries including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, while desperate recipients paying hundreds of thousands of dollars were identified in Israel and Germany.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The German Transplantation Act forbids the purchase of organs, regardless of where the transplant takes place.

In Kenya, the DCI has issued a public appeal for any information, while the National Assembly's Health Committee, chaired by lawmaker James Nyikal, is running its own political inquiry into the situation surrounding organ transplants.

"This is a matter that strikes at the core of human dignity and medical ethics," said Nyikal, asking: "Were the procedures at Mediheal aligned with the Health Act and the Human Tissue Act? Were donors misled, coerced, or even paid? We intend to find out."

Mediheal Group, which also operates facilities in the capital, Nairobi, insists that the accusations are unfounded and is promising full transparency.

"All records are available, all procedures were documented," its lawyers stated. "If there's any doubt, we want it cleared — publicly and professionally."

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah