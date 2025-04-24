Nigeria: No Nigerian Casualties in 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Istanbul - Says NICOT President

The President of the Nigerian community in Turkey, NICOT, Ambassador Prince Emre Magboh, said no Nigerian was affected in the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul that happened on Wednesday.

Magboh spoke through his Media aide, Amaechi Kingsley, while reacting to the earthquake in Istanbul.

According to the NICOT President, "A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Istanbul today, Wednesday, 23rd of April 2025 and in response to the welfare of Nigerians, he reached out to many Nigerians and ensured that many were safe.

According to him "The recent earthquake was the strongest to have hit Istanbul in recent years since i migrated to Turkey decades ago".

The community President affirmed that no casualties were recorded after several calls he made to many Nigerians, as the Turkish Authority also affirmed that no casualties were recorded."

He added that; "The Turkish government are actively following the development of the earthquake and its citizens closely."

In his message to Nigerians, the president of the Nigerian Community Turkiye urged Nigerians to stay away from cracked buildings and damaged electric or water installations, including harmful instruments around them.

Also Prince Magboh told the Embassy in Ankara, about his findings within Istanbul, no zero casualties in Istanbul. "

The Nigerian Embassy Ankara in a message to Nigerians advised them to take precautionary measures and remain safe.

Meanwhile, April 23rd every year is the annual Turkish Children's Day celebration, and currently, for safety's sake, most residents of Istanbul have evacuated their residences to camp outside in an open field."