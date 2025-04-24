Botswana President Says Seeking Presidency Beyond Ten Years Is Only Done By Failures

Botswana President Duma Boko has labelled leaders who seek extension of their term limits beyond constitutionally mandated 10 years as definite failures.

Boko, who was elected President last year, was speaking at a housing project launch in Gaborone recently.

His comments, shared via social media platforms, ignited debate amongst Zimbabweans who are waiting with bated breath regards President Emmerson Mnangagwa's attempts to amend the constitution and ensure an illegal extension.

"Any President of any country who wants to be President for more than ten years; anybody who has that ambition is instantly a failure," said Boko.

"You can't want to do this job for more than ten years if you are serious about it.

"Anybody who sticks with presidency for more than ten years is a sure-fire indication that he has failed, he doesn't understand the job."

Mnangagwa, who is in his second and final term, is reportedly eyeing a three-year extension of his term..

Although various explanations have been given as to why this is ideal, a faction in favour of him stepping down views this as a ploy to deny his deputy Constantino Chiwenga an opportunity to lead as was agreed when the two toppled late President Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup.

Zanu PF is understood to have already prepared a constitutional amendment bill for the extension, with opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators in the know.

A move to award residential stands to parliamentarians was interpreted as a move to ensure Mnangagwa's three-year extension and also that he is not impeached, as is being called for by a rebel faction led by war veteran Blessed Geza within the party.

Geza is demanding Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, blaming him for worsening corruption and poor administration.

A 31 March stay-away shook the government and saw police officers and soldiers getting unexplained allowances to ease tension within their ranks and entice them into not taking part in any possible coup.