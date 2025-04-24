Botswana President Says Seeking Presidency Beyond Ten Years Is Only Done By Failures

Duma Boko UDC
Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko.
24 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Botswana President Duma Boko has labelled leaders who seek extension of their term limits beyond constitutionally mandated 10 years as definite failures.

Boko, who was elected President last year, was speaking at a housing project launch in Gaborone recently.

His comments, shared via social media platforms, ignited debate amongst Zimbabweans who are waiting with bated breath regards President Emmerson Mnangagwa's attempts to amend the constitution and ensure an illegal extension.

"Any President of any country who wants to be President for more than ten years; anybody who has that ambition is instantly a failure," said Boko.

"You can't want to do this job for more than ten years if you are serious about it.

"Anybody who sticks with presidency for more than ten years is a sure-fire indication that he has failed, he doesn't understand the job."

Mnangagwa, who is in his second and final term, is reportedly eyeing a three-year extension of his term..

Although various explanations have been given as to why this is ideal, a faction in favour of him stepping down views this as a ploy to deny his deputy Constantino Chiwenga an opportunity to lead as was agreed when the two toppled late President Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup.

Zanu PF is understood to have already prepared a constitutional amendment bill for the extension, with opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators in the know.

A move to award residential stands to parliamentarians was interpreted as a move to ensure Mnangagwa's three-year extension and also that he is not impeached, as is being called for by a rebel faction led by war veteran Blessed Geza within the party.

Geza is demanding Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, blaming him for worsening corruption and poor administration.

A 31 March stay-away shook the government and saw police officers and soldiers getting unexplained allowances to ease tension within their ranks and entice them into not taking part in any possible coup.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.