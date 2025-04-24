Opposition figure and former MP for Mkoba North, Amos Chibaya, and Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume have dismissed the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement accusing them of being ringleaders of anticipated protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The duo argues that police intelligence has crossed its wires, asserting that they are not involved in any plan to organise or mobilise citizens to demonstrate against the government.

In a statement released on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified Chibaya and Ngarivhume as key figures behind planned protests against Mnangagwa. However, the two men have reacted with shock and disbelief, branding the statement as wholly untrue.

"I'm shocked," Chibaya stated in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday evening.

"I report to Harare Central Police Station twice a month. Would I be so foolish as to organise and mobilise people to protest? I think certain individuals within the police ranks have a personal vendetta against me. I implore them to reach out to me. I know nothing about any planned violent demonstrations," Chibaya said.

He added: "This is a Zanu PF problem. The people calling for protests are Zanu PF people. They want to protest against each other. Blessed Geza is a Zanu PF Central Committee member. He is the one calling for protests, not me. The police need to get their facts straight and guard against being misled."

Chibaya further urged Commissioner Nyathi to retract his statement, saying it's casting a shadow over his reputation.

"May I kindly request the ZRP to retract this statement, bearing in mind the impact of such a harmful statement on my reputation as a person, on my family, and on Zimbabwean society at large," Chibaya said in a statement late Wednesday.

Ngarivhume echoed Chibaya's sentiments, dismissing the police statement as fabrication. He challenged law enforcement to provide evidence to support their claims and implored the police to refrain from tarnishing his name without cause.

"I'm a peaceful, law-abiding citizen, and the police know that. I haven't committed any crime in Zimbabwe. The police should simply go after those who are actually calling for violence, like Geza himself. I'm not part of Geza. I'm not Zanu PF. The police must hunt for the real trouble makers in our society, not me," Ngarivhume said.

He added: "It's a sign that the regime is deep-seated in panic mode and has resorted to their usual intimidation and harassment of perceived voices of dissent. They just want to paint me with the same brush."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, Commissioner Nyathi's statement had named Chibaya and Ngarivhume as the individuals allegedly masterminding Mnangagwa's downfall through violent protests, an accusation both men have vehemently denied.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warns individuals and groups who have been identified as instigators, inciters, and ringleaders of criminal elements who intend to unleash violence, which includes malicious damage to property by burning tyres and destroying buildings, that the full force of the law will be brought to bear without fear or favour," Nyathi said.

He then proceeded to single out Chibaya and Ngarivhume.

"Some of the suspects have been identified as Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment.

"The public is encouraged to report any criminal activities or anyone inciting violence, issuing threats, or intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts on the National Complaints Desk."

Zimbabwe is currently at a crossroads after former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, called for mass protests, including stay-aways, to force Mnangagwa to leave office before the end of his term in 2028.